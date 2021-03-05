Birmingham police investigating if foul play was involved in fatal apartment fire

By WBRC Staff | March 5, 2021 at 4:55 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 5:52 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham detectives are working to determine if foul play was involved in a fatal fire Thursday night.

Police were called to the 100 block of Woodstation Place for an apartment fire at 9:40 p.m. Responding personnel extinguished the fire and when searching the apartment found a person lying unresponsive near a doorway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is currently unclassified. The identity of the victim has not been released.

