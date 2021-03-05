ADPH: Phase 1C has no definitive date yet due to vaccine supply

Dr. Karen Landers at the Alabama Department of Public Health says they wish the process was further along, but right now there are still people in Phase 1A and 1B who are in line to get vaccinated. The hope is that adding a third option, the J and J vaccine, will make the supply more readily available. In the meantime, it may mean that COVID restrictions statewide will be relaxed or rolled back before essential workers at places like restaurants and retail stores can get their shot.