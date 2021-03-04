Veterans 40 and up can get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is taking another step to vaccinate the men and women who’ve served our country against coronavirus.
“We believe that we’re ready to open that up to veterans that are 40 and up. We’re really hoping that we can expand it beyond that soon,” said Dr. Devin Handley.
Handley is the Associate Chief of Staff of Primary Care at the Tuscaloosa VA. The VA Medical Center’s goal is to vaccinate every eligible veteran who wants to be vaccinated. The V-A started vaccinating veterans in Tuscaloosa in mid-January. It’s coronavirus vaccination clinic operates twice a day between Monday and Friday. Veterans must be enrolled and eligible to receive VA healthcare in order to get vaccinated at this time.
“Our largest group of veterans were the 55 and up. So we already had it open to the majority of our veterans during this time. This expansion will open this back up to roughly 3,400 more veterans by dropping it to 40,” Handley continued.
Eligible and enrolled Veterans are asked to contact the Tuscaloosa VA Call Center at 205-554-2010 during normal business hours to schedule their vaccine appointment.
Veterans who are not enrolled can learn about eligibility, and those who qualify, may apply for enrollment. You may also bring a copy of your DD-214 to the enrollment and eligibility department located in Building 135 for more information.
