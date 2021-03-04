Tuscaloosa County Alternative Sentencing helps non-profits hurt financially by COVID19

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Alternative Sentencing awarded more than $150,000 in grants to more than a dozen non-profits. The leader of one of those groups explained how badly the financial help was needed.
“We had two fundraisers that had been cancelled and then one of our fundraisers we were able to hold, but it was not a normal format and basically we raised half of what we normally do,” said Ellen Potts, Executive Director of Habitat of Humanity for Tuscaloosa.
She explained what her group will do with a $10,000 grant from Tuscaloosa Alternative Sentencing.
“We are going to be teaching general construction skills on our job sites to Dannon Project participants who are youth and young adults coming out of criminal justice system,” Potts continued.
Habitat for Humanity is one of 16 Tuscaloosa-area charities getting thousands of dollars in grants from Tuscaloosa County Alternative Sentencing.
“One of the best days that I’ve had as finance chairman is to be able to sign some of those checks. That was really exciting,” said Tripp Powell, Finance Committee Chairman for Tuscaloosa County Alternative Sentencing.
In January, TAS started a Nonprofit Resilience Fund to help local non-profits hurting financially during the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s still a transition period. There’s still support needed and frankly I think that some of the not for profits are helping lower the recidivism rate and we want to support that,” Powell continued.
The following groups will be awarded grants up to $10,000:
• Arts and Humanities Council of Tuscaloosa County
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Alabama
• Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama
• Community Soup Bowl, Inc.
• Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama
• Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa
• Kentuck Museum Association
• PARA Foundation
• Parents Resource Institute for Drug Education (PRIDE) of Tuscaloosa
• Schoolyard Roots
• Temporary Emergency Services
• The Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation
• Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre
• Tuscaloosa Safe Center
• West Alabama Food Bank
• YMCA of Tuscaloosa County Alabama
