Tuscaloosa City Schools extends Pre-K sign-up deadline

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Parents in Tuscaloosa looking to register their child for the Alabama First Class Pre-K program now have longer to do so.
Tuscaloosa City Schools has extended sign up for parents to Monday, March 8. Parents have until 11 a.m. that day to apply.
A random selection process will take place on March 12 at 9 a.m. Parents will be informed of a selection during the week of March 15. The TCS Pre-K coordinator said many spots are still open.
To be eligible, your child must be 4 years old on or before September 1, 2021 and live within the zone of the school for which they are applying. The pre-k coordinator for the Tuscaloosa City Schools district is encouraging parents to sign up now and not wait until the summer to do it.
Click here if you want to register your child for pre-k.
