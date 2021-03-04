Several events return to Birmingham this spring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the news sports fans have been waiting on for months.
Several events are coming back to Birmingham after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
“We’re going to be involved with four major sporting events this spring in the greater Birmingham-Hoover area,” said CEO of Bruno Event Team, Gene Hallman.
He said the Indy Car event, the SEC Baseball Tournament, the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament and the Magic City Classic will return this spring.
Hallman said they were cautiously optimistic about bringing these events back, but recent public health data encouraged them to move forward.
“And we’ll have social distancing guidelines in place, we’ll have cashless transactions, we’ll have sanitizing stations, and we’ll probably limit attendance,” Hallman said.
He said this is exciting news for sports fans, but it will also be a huge boost for the local hospitality and retail economy.
“You take Alabama spring weather, you take these great sporting events that are also great social events that are also great philanthropic events in terms of giving back to so many charities, you combine all of that and that’s enough to lift anyone’s mood because it’s been a very, very difficult year for so many people and now we have something to look forward to,” Hallman explained.
He recommends you pay close attention to event websites for updates on COVID restrictions, and said event organizers will try to ensure everyone’s safety at each event.
