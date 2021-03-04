Salvation Army offers rental and utility assistance to those in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is offering emergency assistance to some residents of Jefferson County who are facing issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible applicants could receive help with rent and/or utilities, including water, sewer, electric, and gas.
“We are grateful to receive the funds for emergency assistance,” stated Major Charles Powell, Area Commander, The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham. “This is never more important than during a time of crisis like the current COVID-19 pandemic. We are truly humbled to continue serving the community in the name of Jesus Christ during these uncertain times.”
Funding for the project is available because of a grant from the Jefferson County Commission.
To qualify for funding, you must be a resident of Jefferson County that lives outside the city limits of Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, and Sumiton. You also must have had a documented loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To find out if you qualify, visit BirminghamSalvationArmy.org or call (205) 328-4536.
