Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, McKenna Myrick!
McKenna is a senior at Oak Grove High School with a 4.24 GPA. She is a member of SGA, Concert Band, the Tennis Team, and is Captain of the Tigerette Dance Team. Outside of school, she volunteers on mission trips and is President and Founder of Project 5:11. She is always working to give back to others.
McKenna, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s RISING STAR.
