Missing and endangered person alert issued for woman

Missing and endangered person alert issued for woman
Silvie Irene Williams (Source: ALEA)
By WBRC Staff | March 4, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 5:17 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Silvie Irene Williams.

Williams, who is 71, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement and she may be traveling to Augusta, Georgia, where she is from.

ALEA issued a missing and endangered alert for Williams Thursday afternoon.

Officers said she was last seen in Birmingham in the 3600 block of Bessemer Avenue SW on March 4, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. wearing tan pants and a red/blue shirt.

Officers said Williams left the area in an unknown direction following a verbal argument.

Williams is believed to be driving a red 2020 Kia Sorento bearing GA tag # RXC2422.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Silvie Irene Williams, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 297-8413 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.