Missing and endangered person alert issued for woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Silvie Irene Williams.
Williams, who is 71, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement and she may be traveling to Augusta, Georgia, where she is from.
ALEA issued a missing and endangered alert for Williams Thursday afternoon.
Officers said she was last seen in Birmingham in the 3600 block of Bessemer Avenue SW on March 4, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. wearing tan pants and a red/blue shirt.
Officers said Williams left the area in an unknown direction following a verbal argument.
Williams is believed to be driving a red 2020 Kia Sorento bearing GA tag # RXC2422.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Silvie Irene Williams, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 297-8413 or call 911.
