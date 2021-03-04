Man found dead on a porch after shooting in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead on a porch in Bessemer Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of Berkeley Ave around 12:40 p.m. They arrived to find a man lying on a porch, dead from a gunshot wound.
According to BPD, Officers also responded to UAB Medical West after another person was shot. It is unclear if the two incidents are related. An investigation is underway.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
