First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a chilly start to the day with most of us in the mid to upper 30s. We are seeing a few spots near the freezing point as you head towards Haleyville, Cullman, Hamilton, and Gadsden. Make sure you grab a warm jacket before you step out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing dry conditions all across the state and the Southeast. We can barely find a cloud across the area. Plan for the best weather day of the week as we continue to see plenty of sunshine and blue sky today. Temperatures are going to warm up quickly this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. It should be a picture perfect afternoon to be outside. Plan for northerly winds today at 5-10 mph.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a weak cold front that is forecast to move into Central Alabama Friday evening and Saturday morning. Moisture looks very limited with this disturbance so rain chances are looking extremely limited. Latest models show the majority of us dry with only a few isolated showers possible in northwest Alabama Friday evening and an isolated shower south of I-20 early Saturday morning. Most of us will see increasing clouds tomorrow. We’ll start tomorrow off with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph.
Saturday Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry and slightly cooler than today. We’ll start Saturday morning off with temperatures in the upper 30s with some cloud cover. Clouds are forecast to decrease Saturday afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 60s. Temperatures will end up being 5-10 degrees cooler than today, but at least we’ll get to enjoy some sunshine.
First Alert for Freezing Temperatures Sunday Morning: Once a weak cold front moves through Saturday morning, our latest models are hinting that Sunday morning could be cold. A combination of a clear sky and dry air will give way to temperatures dropping quickly Saturday night into Sunday morning. Several spots could drop into the lower 30s. With freezing temperatures possible, you might want to protect any plants that might have already started blooming. It won’t be a bad idea to bring the pets inside too so they can stay warm.
Dry and Warm Start to Next Week: Next week is looking mostly dry with temperatures warming up above average. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Cloud cover is forecast to increase by the middle of next week, but we look to remain dry through Wednesday. We could see highs climb into the 70s by next Wednesday and Thursday as we wait on another system to our west that could move into Central Alabama by the end of next week. Rain chances look limited across Central Alabama over the next five to seven days. Good news: no sign of any severe weather during this time frame.
