First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a chilly start to the day with most of us in the mid to upper 30s. We are seeing a few spots near the freezing point as you head towards Haleyville, Cullman, Hamilton, and Gadsden. Make sure you grab a warm jacket before you step out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing dry conditions all across the state and the Southeast. We can barely find a cloud across the area. Plan for the best weather day of the week as we continue to see plenty of sunshine and blue sky today. Temperatures are going to warm up quickly this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. It should be a picture perfect afternoon to be outside. Plan for northerly winds today at 5-10 mph.