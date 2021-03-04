Family of Walker Co. man killed in officer-involved shooting set to file lawsuit

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Walker County now plans to file a lawsuit. The family help a press conference with their attorney Tuesday.
The attorney for the family of Fredrick Hite wouldn’t give specific details about the federal lawsuit he plans to file soon, but he said this case brings serious concerns about excessive use of force and incorrect use of deadly force.
Tuesday’s news conference came just days after the deadly officer-involved shooting in Empire.
Frederick Hite was shot and killed during an encounter with a deputy with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. His father says his son suffered from schizophrenia and when he called 911 for help requested multiple personnel and wanted them to take his son to get treatment. The family’s attorney says Hite should be alive today.
“So many serious questions about general excessive use of force but how untrained police officers treat those with a known mental illness which is a situation here. As Mr. Hight said he put him on notice that this was the situation they send one officer and in a very violent altercation it ends in tragedy,” said attorney Davis Middlemas with Morris, Bart, & Associates.
The family’s attorney says they plan to conduct an independent investigation into the incident and have hired experts in excessive use force by police to help with the case. As standard protocol, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is also investigating the shooting.
