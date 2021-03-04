Cherokee Co. deputies recover stolen vehicle, arrest suspect and several others on drug charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen vehicle Wednesday, March 3, and arrested a suspect in connection to its theft.
The suspect, 29-year-old Dillion D. Ocain of Leesburg, was arrested on Auburn Street in Centre after a brief foot chase, according to Sheriff Jeff Shaver.
Ocain has been charged with first degree theft of property, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude.
While on Auburn Street, deputies say they observed illegal drugs at a residence. After obtaining a search warrant, methamphetamine, marijuana, and a firearm were seized.
Three people were arrested inside the residence and are facing various charges related to unlawful drug possession. Kyle D. Johnson, 29 of Leesburg, Theresa M. Jennings, 29 of Gaylesville, and James T. Smith, 28 of Centre were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
