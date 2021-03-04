Carver girls win first-ever basketball championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Carver Lady Rams beat Mae Jemison 78-68 Thursday afternoon, to capture the school’s first-ever state championship at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
The girls’ clash was highlighted by Carver senior guard Randrea Wright, who was 20-of-24 at the foul line, many of the free throws coming in a pressure-packed second half. She also handed out seven assists, had three steals and five rebounds.
The Rams (25-4), coached by Jarvis Wilson, were 31-of-43 at the foul line and made 9-of-24 3-point shots attempted. Destinee Nelson chipped in 19 points with 4 treys for the Rams.
