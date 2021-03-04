Birmingham YMCA to host virtual job fair for summer jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is hiring for the summer, and this time they’re going virtual.
The Y will host a virtual job fair March 16 at 6 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about job opportunities including a YMCA camp counselor or a lifeguard.
Their Summer Fun Club day camp and overnight camp are very popular this year.
They’ve already registered more kids than they served last summer, and now they need to fill job positions.
“Not only are we looking for people who desire to work with children and be in these positions, but we also know when they work for us, they’re going to leave with skills that they can take on to other jobs, said Rhonda Elmore, Executive Director of Youth Development. “Because we realize most of our staff are seasonal and they’re looking toward future careers. So, we want to help build their resume as well working for us.”
Click here to register for the virtual job fair.
To apply for a position, click here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.