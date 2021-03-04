Birmingham police searching for missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for a missing 53-year-old man who recently had a stroke.
Larry McKinnon was last seen on March 3 at 821 23rd Street SW. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black sweatpants and possibly blue shoes.
He’s described as 6′1″ and has a distinctive walk. McKinnon also suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
Anyone who has information about where McKinnon is, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413 or 911.
If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
