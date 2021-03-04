Anniston boys win 4A State Basketball Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston boys basketball team beat Booker T. Washington of Tuskegee 54-52 Thursday afternoon for the 4A State Championship at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
Anniston High School senior guard Malcolm Carlisle scored 28 points Thursday to lead the Bulldogs to the school’s first state title under Coach Torry Brown’s watch and the school’s first since 2009.
Carlisle had a steal and a 3-point basket in the final second of the third period to turn what had been a two-point deficit five seconds earlier into a 41-38 lead heading into the final quarter. It was a big play at the time, but no one knew just how big it would be until the Golden Eagles’ last-ditch shot for a chance to tie or win bounced off the rim at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs (27-6) the win.
Anniston’s two previous state titles came in 2002 and 2009.
