Anniston boys win 4A State Basketball Championship

Carlisle had a steal and a 3-point basket in the final second of the third period to turn what had been a two-point deficit five seconds earlier into a 41-38 lead heading into the final quarter. It was a big play at the time, but no one knew just how big it would be until the Golden Eagles’ last-ditch shot for a chance to tie or win bounced off the rim at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs (27-6) the win.