Alabama hits grim milestone in COVID deaths, family remembers remember loved ones lost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We continue to mourn those we’ve lost to COVID-19 as Alabama surpasses another heartbreaking milestone. More than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Each number is a family member or friend who is missed.
“My father was a helpful person. You could call him at 9 a.m., 9 a.m., 3 a.m. for help,” said Randall Roberson, Jr.
His father, Randy Roberson’s desire to help kept him behind the wheel of a ClasTran bus for four years. He picked up and dropped off elderly people at senior centers. When the pandemic hit and dialysis patients who had tested positive for COVID still needed transportation to treatment, it was Randy who stepped up.
“We were looking for a driver to do it,” said Shari Spencer, Executive Director of ClasTran. “Randy was the first to step up and say, ‘I’ll do it”.
He is one of more than 10,000 people in Alabama taken from us by COVID-19.
“Of course when I got the call that said, ‘You want to talk about Randy,’ I got teary-eyed,” said Spencer. “Because when people talk about numbers, there’s no calculation, no number when someone has passed away.”
Roberson died in January shortly after losing two siblings to COVID and shortly before his niece died from COVID too. His family is asking people not to become desensitized to the COVID numbers seen daily and not become numb to the messages about safety.
“You have people who say I’ve lost a loved one and you give your condolences and sympathies, but you don’t really understand until you’ve lost a loved one,” said Roberson, Jr.
Randy Roberson leaves behind family including his two children and grandchildren..
