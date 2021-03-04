After re-election, Mayor Maddox reflects on upcoming 10-year anniversary of April 27th tornado

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After winning re-election Tuesday night, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox reflected on the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the unforgettable April 27th tornado.
The EF-4 tornado ripped through the city killing 53 people and injuring countless others. Many lost homes and businesses. The tornado destroyed 12.5% of the city according to Maddox.
Nearly 10 years later, Maddox tells us over $1 billion has been put into the recovery zone using the Tuscaloosa Forward plan to rebuild the city.
“We decided to build back better and because we decided to build back in a way that honored all those that lost so much, Tuscaloosa has grown. We’ve increased the number of jobs and that 12 and a half percent of the city reflects quite frankly our commitment to recovery from April 27th,” Maddox said.
Maddox, also thinking about the people who lost loved ones that day says the city has done everything possible to honor all those who sacrificed so much.
Now, the city is trying to recover from COVID-19. That’s one of the biggest priorities for Maddox and his administration for 2021.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.