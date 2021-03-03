UAB Gospel Choir director Kevin P. Turner dies

Panion posted, “UAB, the City of Birmingham, the State of Alabama, this country, and the world will forever be blessed by the Legacy left by Kevin P. Turner. The founding director of the UAB Gospel Choir, Kevin became a legend by establishing a Gospel choir that was among the first to be offered and sanctioned by college music departments within the music program for college credit. At the same time, the UAB Gospel Choir was singled out for being perhaps the only college Gospel choir played regularly on radio stations across the world and whose CDs could be purchased alongside major recording artists in music stores across the globe.”