TWO YEARS LATER: Church destroyed in Lee Co. tornadoes being rebuilt; welcoming members back

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Wednesday marks two years since a deadly tornado tore through Lee County, killing 23 people.
The Beauregard continues to rebuild.
Watoola United Methodist Church, built back in 1905, was destroyed by the EF4 tornado that ravaged Lee County’s landscape March 3, 2019. A cross and wooden slats were among the structures of the church that survived the storm.
Now, the sanctuary’s being rebuilt. It’s an effort Pastor Gary Perry says is an act of God.
“We got calls from New Jersey. We got calls from Maryland. We got calls from Illinois. People sent money until God amassed enough money to rebuild,” said Perry.
Perry says they were finally able to welcome back the congregation into the new building last November.
