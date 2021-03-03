2021 Tuscaloosa municipal election results

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa held municipal elections on Tuesday, March 2.
The results from those elections as reported by the city of Tuscaloosa are below:
Mayor:
Serena Fortenberry - 1,849 - 14.91%
Martin Houston - 3,536 - 28.51%
Walt Maddox - 7,017 - 56.58%
City Council, District 1:
Que Chandler - 447
Katherine Waldon - 319
Matthew Wilson - 608
City Council, District 2:
Raevan Howard - 711
Boris Hurst - 191
Paul W. Sanders Sr. - 384
Norma Young - 52
City Council, District 3:
Norman Crow - 2,458
Matt Hood - 775
Bill Wright - 537
City Council, District 5:
Sam Badger - 290
Kip Tyner - 1,221
City Council, District 6:
John Faile - 939
Eric Gaines - 572
Eddie Pugh - 860
City Council, District 7:
Cassius Lanier - 749
Sonya McKinstry - 724
Board of Education, District 2:
Deon Washington - 489
Kendra Williams - 801
Board of Education, District 3:
Maycie Hartley - 531
Lesley Powell - 2,929
