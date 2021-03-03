2021 Tuscaloosa municipal election results

2021 Tuscaloosa municipal election results
March 2, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa held municipal elections on Tuesday, March 2.

The results from those elections as reported by the city of Tuscaloosa are below:

Mayor:

Serena Fortenberry - 1,849 - 14.91%

Martin Houston - 3,536 - 28.51%

Walt Maddox - 7,017 - 56.58%

City Council, District 1:

Que Chandler - 447

Katherine Waldon - 319

Matthew Wilson - 608

City Council, District 2:

Raevan Howard - 711

Boris Hurst - 191

Paul W. Sanders Sr. - 384

Norma Young - 52

City Council, District 3:

Norman Crow - 2,458

Matt Hood - 775

Bill Wright - 537

City Council, District 5:

Sam Badger - 290

Kip Tyner - 1,221

City Council, District 6:

John Faile - 939

Eric Gaines - 572

Eddie Pugh - 860

City Council, District 7:

Cassius Lanier - 749

Sonya McKinstry - 724

Board of Education, District 2:

Deon Washington - 489

Kendra Williams - 801

Board of Education, District 3:

Maycie Hartley - 531

Lesley Powell - 2,929

