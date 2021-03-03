Tuscaloosa County EMA hosts “pop-up” COVID-19 vaccine registration sites in March

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County EMA is partnering with Mercedes Benz to help people over 65, and those without internet access, sign up for COVID-19 vaccination.
Mercedes Benz loaned Tuscaloosa EMA a vehicle with a wi-fi hotspot, which will allow them to drive to different areas to provide internet access. This allows the EMA office to host “pop-up” vaccination registration sites around Tuscaloosa County. It starts Wednesday, March 3 at Tuscaloosa’s McDonald Hughes Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley said they learned there are some people who need help registering because they’re not computer savvy, on social media, and they don’t have internet access. They will help those people register in the parking lot of places like the McDonald Hughes Center.
“So we can take it out to them and they do not have to come far from their home and we can get them registered for the vaccine in a minimum of two to three minutes,” Lolley explained.
Tuscaloosa County EMA also plans to have pop up COVID vaccination registration sites throughout the month of March. They include:
- Wednesday, March 3, 2021: West Tuscaloosa storm shelter parking lot near the McDonald Hughes Center, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Thursday, March 4, 2021 and March 5, 2021: Foodland Grocery Parking Lot, 13474 Highway 5, Fosters, AL 35463, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Monday, March 8, 2021 and Tuesday, March 9, 2021: Brookwood Town Park, 15689 AL-216, Brookwood, AL 35444, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
- Thursday, March 11, 2021 and Tuesday, March 12, 2021: Winn Dixie Parking Lot, 9750 Highway 69 South, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Monday, March 15, 2021 and Tuesday, March 16, 2021: Samantha Fire Department, 12995 Northside Road, Northport AL 35475, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Monday, March 22, 2021 and Tuesday, March 23, 2021: Northport City Hall, 3500 McFarland Blvd., Northport, AL 35476, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.