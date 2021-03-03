Sylacauga Police investigating 2 shooting incidents in 24 hours, one man hurt

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are looking for the people or person behind two shootings over a 24-hour period. One person was shot.
First shooting investigation
Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson said on March 2 around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at 514 W. Ft. Williams Street at the Sonic restaurant.
Investigators said video from the business shows a person approach from the back of the building and walk towards the patio seating area.
The video shows the man pull a firearm from his waistband and begin firing at a woman standing in the patio area. Multiple rounds were fired at the woman before the man ran off. Thankfully, the woman was not hurt.
However the ceiling above the patio and other parts of the awning have damage from the shooting.
Second shooting investigation
Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson said on March 3, around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to another shots fired call in the area of 85 Chestnut Street.
Officers found one victim, 30-year-old Ryan Anthony Gamble, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.
Gamble was taken to CVMC Emergency Department for treatment and then taken to UAB with non-life threating injuries.
Both shooting incidents remain under investigation by SPD Investigations division.
If you have any information on these shootings, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division @ 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line @ 256-249-4716.
