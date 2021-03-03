Russell Co. High School baseball coach charged with assaulting student-athlete

Earlier this week, the Russell County Sheriff’s office advised the District about a report made against Coach Tony Rasmus. The Russell County Board of Education and its administration are fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s office. As of March 2, 2021, Mr. Rasmus was placed on administrative leave. The District declines to provide further comment as this matter involves an ongoing investigation. Thank you for your understanding.

Dr. Brenda Coley, Superintendent of Russell Co. School District