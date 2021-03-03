Russell Co. High School baseball coach charged with assaulting student-athlete

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County High School’s baseball coach has been charged with assault following an incident with one of his student-athletes.
Anthony “Tony” Rasmus turned himself in to police Tuesday after the student’s parents signed a warrant charging Rasmus with misdemeanor assault. He has since bonded out, according to Sheriff Heath Taylor.
News Leader 9 has reached out to the Russell County High School Principal Tonya Keene for a statement, but have not yet received a response.
However Dr. Brenda Coley, Superintendent of Russell Co. School District, provided a statement on the status of Rasmus’ employment with the Russell Co. School District following the incident.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates as they become available.
