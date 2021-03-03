Personal hygiene drive being held locally for National Women’s History Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has a hygiene drive that is underway with donations being accepted through March 29.
BPD’s Community Outreach and Public Education (COPE) Division organized the drive in partnership with the Bessemer Police Department, Bessemer District Attorney’s Office and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1
The drive is in honor of National Women’s History Month and donations received will be distributed to local shelters and organizations assisting women.
