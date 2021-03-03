Mountain Brook wins 6A State Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook High School downed Spanish Fort 56-43 Wednesday at UAB’s Bartow Arena for the Spartans’ sixth state championship. Mountain Brook 6′6″ senior Rayven Turner scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers, pulled down four rebounds. It was his defensive presence inside, however, that earned him MVP honors for the 2021 AHSAA Class 6A State Championships.
The Spartans (30-6) led 41-34 after senior point guard Bo Barber led by only two points at 43-41 in the final period when Spanish Fort (28-4), coached by Jimbo Tolbert, clawed away and pulled to a 43-41 deficit when Kolby Horace made a layup with 3:48 left. The Spartans, coached by Tyler Davis, reeled off the next seven points before the Toros would score again.
Ty Davis made three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points, and Barber had seven – all coming on free throws. He also had a four of his team’s six assists.
This is Mountain Brook’s sixth state championship in nine years.
