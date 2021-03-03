Mountain Brook wins 6A State Championship

The Spartans (30-6) led 41-34 after senior point guard Bo Barber led by only two points at 43-41 in the final period when Spanish Fort (28-4), coached by Jimbo Tolbert, clawed away and pulled to a 43-41 deficit when Kolby Horace made a layup with 3:48 left. The Spartans, coached by Tyler Davis, reeled off the next seven points before the Toros would score again.