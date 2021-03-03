150 missing Tenn. children located during ‘Operation Volunteer Strong’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Leading agencies in Tennessee have collaborated and created an operation to find missing children across the state.
Out of the 240 missing children identified, 150 children have been located by the United States Marshals Service, Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
‘Operation Volunteer Strong’ began in the fall of 2020. Operation efforts launched on January 4.
In east Tennessee, from Jan. 4 through Jan. 15, authorities identified 86 missing children. Fifty-six of the missing children were recovered, five of them in other states,
In middle Tennessee between Jan. 15 through Feb. 5, authorities identified 72 missing children, of which 42 were recovered.
While in west Tennessee, between Feb. 8 through Feb, 12 and Feb. 22 through Feb. 26, eighty-two missing children were identified. Authorities recovered 52 and three of them were in other states.
Throughout the operation, five children were potential victims of sex trafficking and one was an active kidnapping case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), based in Alexandria, VA, provided research and analytical support during the operation.
The TBI ended the news release by explaining most of the children recovered during the operation will receive services through the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, which may include placements in foster homes, group homes, or other specialized care.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.