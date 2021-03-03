Man accused of kidnapping Ohio woman has Alabama ties

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are searching for a missing Ohio woman and the man wanted in her kidnapping.
John Henry Mack Jr., 43, is accused of kidnapping 33-year-old Melinda Kay Davis.
A warrant for his arrest was issued on February 26. Davis has not been seen or heard from since February 25.
Authorities believe Mack has family in the Gadsden area.
He approximately 5′ 10″ and weighs about 160 pounds.
A reward for up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to Mack’s arrest.
Anyone with information about Mack’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.