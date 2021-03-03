Hoover beats Hewitt-Trussville to win 7A State Championship

Hoover girls basketball wins 7A state championship
By Christina Chambers | March 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 5:30 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Lady Bucs defeated Hewitt-Trussville 61-37 Wednesday afternoon to win the 7A State Basketball Championship at UAB’s Bartow Arena. The championship is Hoover’s seventh in program history.

“This one felt so good because of this season. I remember thinking, are we going to have a season? Are we going to get through the season? And just to win this and play the way we played against a team that good, it was just awesome to watch,” said Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson.

Hoover’s Reniya Kelly led the team with 24 points and 8 rebounds. As for Hewitt, Amiya Payne led the Huskies with 18 points.

This is Hoover’s second state title in three years.

