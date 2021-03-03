Governor Ivey to hold news conference to update COVID-19 response

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint news conference Thursday morning to provide further updates on COVID-19.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will join the Governor at 11:00 a.m.
The mask ordinance, which has been in effect since July 2020, is set to expire Friday, March 5.
The Alabama Hospital Association is urging Ivey to extend the ordinance.
Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth asked the governor to allow the mandate to expire.
Ainsworth said, “I urge Gov. Kay Ivey to immediately lift the statewide mask mandate and allow citizens and local officials the liberty to make the decisions that best fit their circumstances. Rescinding the blanket mask order and lifting capacity restrictions and other limitations will also send the loud, clear, and unmistakable message that Alabama is once again fully open for business.”
