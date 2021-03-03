Get tested for COVID-19 when symptomatic for best treatment results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One treatment for COVID-19 is only effective in certain circumstances, new peer reviewed studies have found.
It really depends on how many antibodies are in the blood of someone who survives COVID-19.
Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of the blood they can measure antibodies in.
Recent studies have found that some donated convalescent plasma simply does not have enough antibodies to be effective. The FDA has now mandated that blood be measured for antibodies and only plasma with a higher portion of antibodies will be given to patients, and the protocol is just in the first three days after diagnosis or hospital stay.
Instead, more health facilities are turning to using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID patients, including UAB.
“Monoclonal antibodies have really been helping people, the key is for people to get tested as soon as they have symptoms, and then touch base with your physician or provider and find out if you qualify and get referred, the sooner you get this treatment the sooner you are to have benefits,” said Dr. Turner Overton at UAB, an infectious disease specialist.
Even if you don’t have a primary care doctor, Dr. Overton says to tell whoever tested you or even call UAB and explain you’re high risk so there is no barrier to receiving monoclonal antibody treatment.
