First COVID-19 vaccination registration pop up site opens in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - People like Ted Lewis felt Wednesday’s COVID-19 registration event at Tuscaloosa’s McDonald Hughes Center was the best way for them to get a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
“I think it’s real great. Most people can’t get online. I tried to get online and went to several sites and I never could get in,” Lewis said.
Tuscaloosa County EMA signed folks up for appointments using the DCH Regional Medical Center vaccination registration portal. They were able to sign up several people at the same time using a car with a WiFi hot spot loaned to them by Mercedes Benz. People showed up early and kept coming according to Tuscaloosa County’s EMA Director.
“I was told around 5:45a.m. that they were here, they started lining up around 6:45. We had over 25 people in line,” Nick Lolley told WBRC.
Within a few minutes, people who had been trying for days and weeks to get an appointment walked away happy.
“This was a very good idea. I got in and got out real fast,” Phenesia Malone added.
Tuscaloosa County EMA will be hosting several pop up registration sites for people 65 and older around the county in March. You can find a list of those times and locations by going to tuscaloosacountyema.org under the COVID19 page.
