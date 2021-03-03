First Alert for sunshine and decreasing clouds Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday. The system that produced cloud cover and rain across Central Alabama yesterday is out of here. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing all of the rain in Georgia and moving towards the Atlantic Ocean. Behind this system we are dealing with slightly cooler and drier air. You’ll need a jacket this morning as most of us are in the 30s and 40s. Cold spots are north of Birmingham where temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. I can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots, so be careful if you are out on the roads before 9 a.m. We’ll start the day with some cloud cover, but we should see clouds decrease later today giving way to a mostly sunny sky. It should be a beautiful afternoon with temperatures slightly below average. Plan for highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our average high for March 3rd is 63°F. We’ll see northwest winds today at 5-10 mph.
Weather In the Classroom Today: Make sure you join me at 11 a.m. CT for “Weather in the Classroom” series. I’ll go live on my Facebook page at 11 a.m. and it will be shared on the main WBRC Facebook page too. I’ll be talking about jet streams and how it can impact our weather. It’s a topic we don’t normally discuss on television, so you might learn a lot about how our weather works. I’ll try my best to simplify things so you can understand how complicated weather patterns can be. Make sure you tune in!
First Alert for Chilly Temperatures Thursday Morning: We will likely see a clear sky and light winds tonight. It is a good combination that allows for cooler temperatures. We will likely see temperatures drop into the 40s by 8 p.m. this evening. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 30s. I doubt we’ll see freezing temperatures, but you might want to protect any plants that have already started to bloom. Always remember to bring the pets inside too.
First Alert for Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Thursday: Thursday is looking like our best weather day of the week! We should see plenty of sunshine and blue sky with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. A few spots could see highs in the lower 70s. Plan for northerly winds at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful day to spend time outdoors.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is watching a weak disturbance that could produce a small rain chance across Central Alabama Friday evening into Saturday morning. We’ll start Friday off with some sunshine, but cloud cover will likely increase during the morning and afternoon hours. We’ll likely end up mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few spotty showers are possible Friday evening into Saturday morning, but the models are showing limited moisture with this upcoming front. Most spots will remain dry. We’ll drop into the lower 40s Saturday morning. Clouds are forecast to decrease Saturday afternoon giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will trend a few degrees cooler behind this disturbance with highs in the lower 60s.
Dry and Sunny Start to Next Week: The weather is looking fairly quiet as we head into next week. We should see plenty of sunshine Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows could remain chilly with most of us waking up into the mid to upper 30s Sunday and Monday morning. We will trend slightly warmer by Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds are forecast to increase by the middle part of next week with our next rain chance developing Wednesday night into Thursday. There’s a chance we could see highs in the 70s by the end of next week. Good news: No sign of freezing temperatures or severe weather threats in the next five to seven days.
