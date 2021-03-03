First Alert for sunshine and decreasing clouds Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday. The system that produced cloud cover and rain across Central Alabama yesterday is out of here. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing all of the rain in Georgia and moving towards the Atlantic Ocean. Behind this system we are dealing with slightly cooler and drier air. You’ll need a jacket this morning as most of us are in the 30s and 40s. Cold spots are north of Birmingham where temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. I can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots, so be careful if you are out on the roads before 9 a.m. We’ll start the day with some cloud cover, but we should see clouds decrease later today giving way to a mostly sunny sky. It should be a beautiful afternoon with temperatures slightly below average. Plan for highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our average high for March 3rd is 63°F. We’ll see northwest winds today at 5-10 mph.