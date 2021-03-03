DCH Regional Medical Center plans to vaccinate up to a thousand people a day this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center is the only mass vaccination site for coronavirus in West Alabama and this week, they want to vaccinate more than 6,500 people.
Some of the people getting vaccinated at its remote site are getting their second coronavirus vaccination shot. They’re trying to vaccinate about a thousand a day for the next few days. Hours of operation have expanded from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the remote vaccination site. A temporary tent that creates additional lanes of traffic is also open.
The first dose of Phizer vaccine those folks got only provides 50 to 65 percent of immunity, according to experts. That makes getting that second dose of vaccine very important.
“It’s important for everyone to get that second dose to really increase the immunity levels and decrease the chance of them getting the virus,” hospital spokesman Andy North told WBRC.
DCH will also be vaccinating teachers for the second Saturday in a row this Saturday.
