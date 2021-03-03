COVID-19 emergency rent and utility assistance available to JeffCo residents living outside B’ham, Bessemer, Helena and Sumiton

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from The Salvation Army:
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is offering COVID-19 emergency assistance for Jefferson County residents living outside the city limits of Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, and Sumiton. Eligible applicants can be assisted with rent and/or utilities, including water, sewer, electric and gas. The funds are made available from a Community Development Block Grant from The Jefferson County Commission.
To qualify for the funding, the applicant must be a resident of Jefferson County that lives outside of the city limits of Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, and Sumiton. The applicant must also have had a documented loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, please visit their website, or call 205-328-4536.
“We are grateful to receive the funds for emergency assistance,” stated Major Charles Powell, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham. “This is never more important than during a time of crisis like the current COVID-19 pandemic. We are truly humbled to continue serving the community in the name of Jesus Christ during these uncertain times.”
