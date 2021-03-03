City of Birmingham files suit over firefighting foam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, March 2, 2021, against 3M and 25 other companies over a firefighting foam used to help fight petroleum-based fires.
The suit claims the companies knew the material had cancer-causing chemicals, but sold it, and didn’t warn communities about the risk.
The foam is frequently used at airports. The suit claims a 2019 DoD report found city-owned property at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport to be “highly contaminated” with the chemicals included in the foam.
The suit writes, “The Department of Defense lists Birmingham Airport as having one of the highest levels of PFAS contamination at U.S. Military Installations.”
You can read the lawsuit here:
The suit claims negligence and the city is asking for unspecified damages, but includes a request for costs to remove contaminated soil.
