Birmingham police looking for missing woman, family believes she may be in danger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for help locating a missing woman.
Jordian Brenay Valentine was last seen on February 27 in the 500 block of Frisco Street in the Wylam Community.
She is described as 5′3″ and weighs 120 pounds.
Valentine was wearing a black short romper and white shoes the last time her family saw her. She is also known to wear wigs.
Police say it has been reported that Valentine is not familiar with the Wylam area and her family believes she may be in danger.
Anyone who has information about this case, please call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297- 8413 or 911.
If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
