Birmingham police captain aims to help inspire and connect women

“We thought this would be a good thing to do to give an opportunity for other women to see women that are successful and to know that even though you’re not at that point now you at one point you can get there and we can do that through women helping women. I think that there’s where the empowerment comes because if I have made it to a certain point in life then I should be able to reach back and bring someone else up as well,” says Capt. Blackwell.