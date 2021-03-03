Birmingham police captain aims to help inspire and connect women

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Captain Janice Blackwell has served on the Birmingham Police force for 33 years. She’s seen a lot change for women during her career.
The department now has five female captains on the force.
“I see now that a lot of females are breaking glass ceiling because we are continuing to empower each other, continuing to educate each other,” says Capt. Blackwell. “I think that we are at a point now that women are really pushing each other to be successful.”
That was one of the reasons behind the departments’ Hygiene Drive that is underway right now. In honor of National Women’s History Month, they are gathering items like tissue, soap, tampons, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste and more all month long. The items will be donated to local shelters and organizations that help women in need in our community.
Captain Blackwell is the commander of the Community outreach and Public Education division of BPD and says she hopes the event will help inspire an connect women.
“We thought this would be a good thing to do to give an opportunity for other women to see women that are successful and to know that even though you’re not at that point now you at one point you can get there and we can do that through women helping women. I think that there’s where the empowerment comes because if I have made it to a certain point in life then I should be able to reach back and bring someone else up as well,” says Capt. Blackwell.
Donations are being accepted at:
- Police Headquarters: 1710 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203
- North Precinct: 2600 31st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35207
- South Precinct: 1320 19th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205
- East Precinct: 600 Red Lane Road, Birmingham, AL 35215
- West Precinct: 2236 47th Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35208
- City Jail: 425 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35205
- Bre’s Restaurant: 5402 Bessemer Super Hwy, Brighton, AL 35020
- Bistro on 19th: 109 19th Street North, Bessemer, AL 35020
- Bessemer Police Department (Downtown location): 23 15th Street North, Bessemer, AL 35020
- Bessemer Emergency Operation Center: 651 9th Avenue Southwest, Bessemer, AL 35020
After the drive, Capt. Blackwell plans to organize a day of service at a local women’s shelter.
She has a message for any woman looking for success.
“Continue to be dreamers. It’s ok to dream and want to do something. You may not see it in the future but continue to dream about it have faith,” says Capt. Blackwell. “I just want all women to know that we have to continue to look out for one another, continue to push each other forward and continue to know that we are capable of doing things that people may have thought we couldn’t do I the past. We can do it.”
