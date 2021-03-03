Birmingham Airport Authority optimistic about travel heading into warmer months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Airport Authority says it’s starting to see some positive signs, now that it’s been about a year since the pandemic began.
Over the past couple months, the authority said it’s seeing about 40 to 50 percent of their normal passenger traffic from before the pandemic.
And now, airlines in Birmingham are reinstating several of the non-stop routes that were paused because of the pandemic.
“The TSA is hiring more transportation security officers,” said Candace O’Neil with the Birmingham Airport Authority. “They’re going to hire at least about 20 here at the Birmingham airport. So, industry-wide, we are hoping for a good summer travel season, especially with the vaccine rolling out and with the number of cases going down as well. We’re optimistic and hoping for the best.”
At one of Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport’s lowest points last April, they had less than 200 passengers flying out of Birmingham in one day.
O’Neil said the national airline industry says it could be two or three years before we see passenger traffic return to pre-pandemic levels.
