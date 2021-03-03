Behind the Front: Tornado Season

This week on Behind the Front, WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks about about the trends of tornadic activity with Kevin Laws, Science Operations Officer at the NWS in Birmingham. How often do devastating tornadoes like the one from April 27, 2011 appear? How likely is it to see a powerful tornado outside of “tornado season?” This and more on Behind the Front.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.