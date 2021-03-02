5-year-old girl shot after woman was asked to leave a home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have confirmed that a 5-year-old girl was shot Tuesday shortly after noon after a woman visiting at the home was asked to leave.
Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said after the family asked the woman to leave, she pulled out a gun and started firing.
Police say 29-year-old Tronisha Ellis fired at least three shots, one of them striking 5-year-old Zedaya Cook.
They say two other children were in the home at the time of the shooting as well as their father.
Police say Ellis fired one shot in the direction of the other child in the home and another in the direction of the father.
Ellis is currently in custody.