Oak Mountain boys basketball to play in first-ever state championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oak Mountain boys basketball team beat Auburn 45-37 in the 7A semifinals Tuesday afternoon at UAB’s Bartow Arena to advance to its first-ever state championship game in school history.
Oak Mountain trailed by eight at the half, but the Eagles went on a 15-2 run in the third to take a five point lead into the fourth quarter. The Eagles held on down the stretch to win. Wilder Evers led the team in scoring with 15 points.
Oak Mountain will play the winner of Spain Park/Enterprise for the 7A title.
