Merck & Co. teaming with Johnson & Johnson to produce more vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vaccine supplies are still a problem in Alabama. State health leaders said Alabama is not getting enough to meet the demand. Tuesday, President Joe Biden made a big announcement to help improve the supply problem.
Biden did announce Merck & Company will be teaming up with Johnson & Johnson to produce more of the Johnson vaccine, which has just received emergency approval from the FDA.
J&J’s one-shot dose vaccine is rolling out slowly. The pharmaceutical company hoped to ship four million doses this week, 20 million doses by the end of March and 100 million by the end of June.
Merck is teaming up with J&J to use two of the company’s manufacturing plants to increase production of the vaccine. President Biden is using a war power’s act to get those plants up and running. Alabama’s State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said this should mean more shots for people here.
“With Merck, it will improve the capacity to bring the vaccine to market. Merck had its own vaccine candidate that did not work out. They are one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers. To bring its resource to bear will be a big help for everyone,” Harris said.
Alabama is due to get more than 40,000 doses of the J&J vaccine this week. The shipments will go to healthcare providers who have not had vaccines in the past for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Harris doesn’t know when that first shipment will arrive.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.