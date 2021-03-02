Jefferson County School leaders roll out vaccination plan for staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools’ employees will start the vaccination process Friday, March 5, 2021 in partnership with UAB.
Medical leaders plan to vaccinate district employees in two groups - which includes teachers, school administration, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, maintenance staff, and substitute teachers. The first group will get their first dose Friday the 5th and the second group will get their first dose in mid-March.
Leaders estimate about half of district employees will have this COVID protection. Some staff have already gotten the vaccine through their own provider, but many will take advantage of this vaccination process with UAB.
Students will work remotely on vaccination days.
The district and UAB had hoped to start the process before the end of February, but had to start this month based on logistics and available doses. Jefferson County leaders are also building in recovery days for teachers who may experience any side effects.
“This has been a very irregular school year, so you have to expect everything. You have to plan for everything and hope for the best. So, we’re set up to do that on an individual basis, but of course if it needs to be a on school-wide basis we’ll plan for that as well,” said Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Jefferson County Schools.
Employees are expected to get the Pfizer vaccine. The first group of employees will return at the end of the month for their second dose and the second group of employees will get their second dose in April.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.