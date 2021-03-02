Jefferson County launches new vaccine application for businesses with essential workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is working to help make sure all essential workers have access to COVID-19 vaccines.
The county launched a new vaccine application. It’s specifically for businesses to register their essential employees that now qualify and want the vaccine.
It’s called the Business Registration Form. Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker said instead of having 50 individual essential workers filling out applications, one business owner can fill out this one application on behalf of all 50 employees.
Coker said this will help the county work through vaccine applications faster. The employer form doesn’t put you ahead of others already in line, it just puts you in the database.
Coker said once more vaccines become available, it could go even faster.
“Depending on the size of your business, the opportunity may exist down the road if vaccine is available, for a vaccinator to come to your business and vaccinate your employees,” Coker said.
Coker said it is up to the business to account for how many employees want the vaccine. He said businesses should only be requesting vaccine for employees that have asked for it
You can click here for the application.
