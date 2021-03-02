‘I can truly say that I’m blessed’ Woman credits EAMC antibody infusion for beating COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A special COVID-19 treatment at the East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) is providing hope for high risk people who catch the virus.
One Chambers County resident said it made an impact on her in 24 hours.
Upsetting news hit Carlan Harper Jan. 8 when she tested positive for COVID-19.
“[I was] very shocked because I tried to do all the washing your hands and all the safety precautions,” Harper said.
Her symptoms were initially not too bad.
“I lost my taste and my smell,” she said.
But Harper said she’s considered at high risk because of diabetes and other factors. That meant there was a good chance her COVID-19 symptoms could turn dangerous.
“[I was] just very scared,” she said.
Harper was pointed to EAMC’s COVID Infusion Center, where she received an IV with a medicine commonly referred to as BAM.
“It was not a painful process,” she said. “It was an easy process. You’re in a room by yourself. They come in and out to check on you.”
Officials with EAMC said this one-time infusion contains antibodies that supplement your own antibodies. This is in an effort to prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms and hospitalizations, as well as improve healing time.
For Harper, the infusion did just that.
“My taste and my smell came right back,” she said. “I could tell a difference within 24 hours.”
According to EAMC, Harper is not the only one who has benefitted from the infusion. Hundreds have received the IV treatment since mid-December. Only about 4.7 percent had to be hospitalized. That’s compared to the 15 to 20 percent of people on average who don’t receive the infusion and are hospitalized for the virus.
“I’ve lost a lot of family members and friends to COVID,” Harper said. “To receive [the infusion] and for me to get well that fast, it was great.”
Harper said she’s feeling healthy again, and she’s happy she beat COVID-19 and is back with her family.
“I can truly say that I’m blessed,” she said.
There are certain requirements you must meet to be eligible for the infusion. Click here for more information.
