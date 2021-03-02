How to program your weather radio, order a weather radio

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you own a NOAA weather radio? If so, you want to make sure it’s correctly programmed ahead of potential severe weather.
To program your weather radio, you will need your county’s SAME code and the frequency for the transmitter you’re closest to. You can find that information here on the NWS website.
You can order a $29.99 Midland weather radio using this link. If you use Promo Code WBRC, you’ll get free shipping.
To add the Promo Code, pick the radio you want. Click “View Cart & Checkout.” The “YOUR CART” page will load and under the words “ORDER SUMMARY” on the left hand side, there is a ‘plus sign’ along with “Add Promo Code”. Click the ‘plus sign’, and add the station call letter/promo code. You will receive free shipping on either radio model.
You can also get the latest updates through the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Download the app here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.