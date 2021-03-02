Hoover Library celebrates National Read Across America Day

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Books offer insight, escape, and education, but they can also offer connection. That’s why Hoover librarians say reading is more important than ever, as the pandemic changes the way we interact with those we love.
“Stories are something that can connect us and a lot of the stories that are being published right now are talking about how even though we are apart or even though things are very different there are still lots of things that are the same and there are still lots of ways you can connect” says Hoover Public Library Outreach Librarian Katie Jane Morris. “even if you have to read across a screen .. there are still connections you can make.”
Hoover Library has special story time activities set up all week to celebrate National Read Across America Day, but Morris says reading is a reason to celebrate every day.
“We are celebrating reading books for education, entertainment and to broaden our world view,” says Morris.
She encourages families to set reading goals to help children get excited about books, and encourages parents to be reading role models.
“Set a certain amount of time each day to read, or make it a goal to read one book every night together or set some challenges for yourself like we are going to read this book this month,” says Morris.
Read Across America Day was started by the National Education Association in 1998 as a way to promote children’s reading and is celebrated every year on March 2nd, which is Dr. Seuss’ Birthday.
This year, however, Doctor Seuss Enterprises announced that it will stop publishing six of the author’s books, including his first book, “And To Think I Saw it on Mulberry Street,” and “If I Ran a Zoo,” because they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
Hoover Library tells us all of the Dr. Seuss books will remain in circulation, but they also have a large collection of children’s books celebrating diversity and acceptance.
“Dr. Seuss Books will stay on the shelves,” says Morris. “The most important thing to us at hoover public library is that our books need to reflect our diverse and inclusive community. there’s a lot of people in hoover, there are all kinds of people in our country and around the world and we want our books to reflect that.”
