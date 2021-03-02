Hoover Lady Bucs advance to 7A championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Lady Bucs defeated Auburn 55-36 Tuesday morning at UAB’s Bartow Arena in the 7A girls semifinal to advance to the state championship game. Hoover’s Reniya Kelly led the team in scoring with 16 points, Aniya Hubbard followed with 12 and 11 rebounds.
This is Hoover’s third straight trip to the Championship game. The Bucs lost to Spain Park last year. “This is a business trip for us. We’ve been saying since the beginning of the season, it’s a reclamation tour and we’re trying to reclaim what’s ours so until we get that, you probably won’t see too many smiles,” said Hoover basketball coach Krystle Johnson.
Hoover will play the winner of Hewitt-Trussville/Theodore Wednesday afternoon. “I want to play Hewitt. It means a lot if we do, they have been talking a lot of trash so I’m just ready to play and hit them in the mouth and play this game,” said Hoover guard Reniya Kelly.
